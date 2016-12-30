Raiders drop HL opener at Oakland

ROCHESTER, Michigan – The Wright State men’s basketball team could not overcome Oakland connecting for nine three-pointers and making 22 of 27 from the foul line as the Golden Grizzlies posted an 81-62 decision in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night in Rochester, Michigan.

The two teams were tied five times during the first nine minutes of the game and WSU led by one on a Justin Mitchell layup at the 10:25 of the first half. Oakland, though, followed with 10 straight points to take the lead for good at 27-18.

The Golden Grizzlies gradually built on the advantage from there, going up 13 before a Parker Ernsthausen layup in the final seconds made it 38-27 at the half.

OU shot 38 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including five of 12 three-pointers, while the Raiders shot 33 percent and made just two of 12 from behind the arc.

Oakland used an early 10-0 in the second half to put the game out of reach and Wright State would get no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

The Golden Grizzlies shot 44 percent in the second half to finish at 41 percent overall and hit 15 of 18 foul shots after halftime to go 22 of 27 for the game.

The Raiders, meanwhile, shot 43 percent in the second half to end up at 38 percent overall and were 12 of 16 from the foul line for the game.

Mark Alstork paced WSU with 21 points while Steven Davis had 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Mitchell chipped in nine points and seven boards.

Wright State (9-5, 0-1 Horizon) wraps up its Michigan road trip on Saturday, December 31, with a 3:30 league game at Detroit Mercy.