Springfield fire, police division to close substations New Year’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Budget cuts are forcing Springfield first responders to close to substations on Sunday.

Springfield City Commission approved budget cuts earlier this month after an income tax levy failed on the November ballots.

“We’ve been planning for that eventuality for some time and so that will take effect January 1st,” Springfield Fire & Rescue Division Chief Nick Heimlich said.

Fire Station No. 5 will close its doors at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Heimlich said thankfully this did not require anyone layoffs. All firefighters have been reassigned to one of the remaining stations.

“We do expect that it might even impact response times both in that area as well as broadly across the system,” Heimlich said.

In the city of Springfield’s attempt to balance their budget and trim the fat, their first responders have taken a hit.

“We’re maintained our staffing at the minimal levels, even though our service demand has gone up by 50-percent with the same staffing level in the last 15 years and so we’re quite busy,” Heimlich said.

The department will maintain the facility, but it will not be fully operational after Jan. 1. Springfield Police are also being forced to close the Johnny Lytle Police substation. The facility is home to police division’s Community Response Team and parole program.

“That’s the only security that I felt like was down there and they helped the kids in the summer. Had a little festival and stuff for them. Now I know all the kids are going to miss that,” Springfield resident Ramona Donaldson said. “Maybe somehow they can get the money back up and reopen.”

City leaders are considering going back to the voters in May for an income tax increase. The previous levy failed by just 227 votes last month.