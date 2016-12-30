Trump praises Putin for response as ‘very smart’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump on Twitter praises Putin’s “Great move on delay.”

He adds, “I always knew he was very smart!”

Putin on Friday condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia. But he said Moscow would not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.

Trump has been slow to criticize Putin and has questioned U.S. intelligence linking Russia to campaign hacks.

Trump is planning to meet next week with U.S. intelligence officials, but he says it’s time for the country to move on.

The spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry says some of the diplomats ordered expelled by the United States have been in their posts only about two months.

Maria Zakharova was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying Friday that their short tenure suggests they could not have been involved in cyberattacks on the U.S. election process.

She said: “It is unclear how they could technically be involved in the sabotage of the American elections, which the special services are talking about, stating spring 2016 as the date.”

The White House ordered sanctions on Russia Thursday over alleged election meddling and declared 35 diplomats persona non grata. The White House said the expulsions were in response to harassment of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia over the last two years.

 

