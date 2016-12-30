Time to apply for Dayton Police Department jobs is running out

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time is running out to join the ranks of the Dayton police department.

You have just a few more hours to apply for a job. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m.. You can do so online, through the police department’s website.

We asked a sergeant about recruiting efforts so far. He says they have more than 1,000 applicants, and welcome more.

“This is a fabulous job. This is a great job. In addition to good benefits, good pay, stability, this job offers a lot of opportunities for growth, gives folks a lot of opportunities to see and do different things,” said Sgt. Jason Hall Dayton Police Department.

You must be 20-years or older to apply and must be 21 by the time you complete the Dayton Police Academy.

You must have graduated from high school to apply.