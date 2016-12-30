Time to apply for Dayton Police Department jobs is running out

By Published:
Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time is running out to join the ranks of the Dayton police department.

You have just a few more hours to apply for a job. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m.. You can do so online, through the police department’s website.

We asked a sergeant about recruiting efforts so far. He says they have more than 1,000 applicants, and welcome more.

“This is a fabulous job. This is a great job. In addition to good benefits, good pay, stability, this job offers a lot of opportunities for growth, gives folks a lot of opportunities to see and do different things,” said Sgt. Jason Hall Dayton Police Department.

You must be 20-years or older to apply and must be 21 by the time you complete the Dayton Police Academy.

You must have graduated from high school to apply.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s