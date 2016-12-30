Washing your car in Winter

Carwash/KMIT
MASON CITY, Iowa (KMIT) — This time of year, salt or sand can be found covering area roadways.

Which raises the question, how often you should be washing your car?

Salt can do a lot of damage to your vehicle.  Experts say if the salt makes it inside a crack in your paint job, it will lead to rust.

Winter storms usually bring out the salt trucks, so experts say consider washing your car every time one passes, especially the undercarriage of the vehicle.

According to experts, you should wax your vehicle in the fall and once during the winter months.

Just be sure the outdoor temperature is above 32 degrees before you wash your car.  If it’s too cold, you might freeze your doors shut.

