Woman threatens brother with dagger for eating pierogi

JUPITER, FL (AP) — A 36-year-old Florida woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she threatened her brother with a dagger for eating Polish dumplings at their mother’s home.

The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2ieQSIu ) reports the siblings started arguing late Tuesday after Mandy Rounds’ brother ate the plate of dumplings, also known as pierogi. The fight spilled outside the Jupiter home.

A police report says Rounds threatened to cut the dumplings out of her brother’s stomach before stabbing the large dagger into the hood of a truck where his girlfriend was sitting.

Police found her walking about a half-mile from the house. She was arrested and released from jail Thursday on a $1,500 bond. Records didn’t list an attorney for her.

The brother declined to press charges for damage to his truck.