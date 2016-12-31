Buckeyes blanked by Tigers in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona – Clemson is getting another crack at Alabama in college football’s national championship game, one year after the Crimson Tide earned a 45-40 win over the Tigers for the title.

DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Clemson blasted Ohio State, 31-0. Watson was 23 of 36 for 259 yards and two interceptions before taking a seat on the bench with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. He also had 57 yards rushing for the Tigers, who scored in each quarter and held the Buckeyes to 215 total yards and nine first downs.

The Tigers had a 275-88 advantage in total yards by halftime, with Watson throwing for 197 yards. The Buckeyes had just nine yards rushing on 10 carries by the half and remained scoreless after Tyler Durbin missed a pair of 47-yard field goals.

Clemson improved to 13-1 and dropped the Buckeyes to 11-2. Ohio State was seeking its second national title in three years. It was the first time Urban Meyer has been shut out in his 194 games as head coach. OSU hadn’t been blanked since a 1993 loss to Michigan.