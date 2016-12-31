Gusty winds and a few showers for the last day of 2016.

As we end the last day of the year, we will start 2017 with several days of unsettled weather. Foremost, for today expect windy conditions throughout the day. A cold front will pass through the area by tonight which will allow for some scattered light rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Before the precipitation comes to an end this evening there may be a brief transition to a few flakes of snow. Precipitation should end before we ring in the new year at midnight. Late tonight the winds will diminish as the system pulls away. For Sunday, high pressure will build in but then quickly retreat as the next system is poised to bring in rain showers Sunday night. Much warmer air is expected early next week before another blast of arctic air settles in.

Today: Windy with lots of clouds. A few light rain showers developing. High 42. Winds SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Diminishing winds late; Scattered rain and snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy with patchy frost. Low 28 Winds SW/NW 5-10

New Year’s Day: Mix of clouds and sun. High 43

Sunday Night: Rain showers developing. Mild Low 40

Monday: Unseasonably warm. Scattered rain showers. High 56 Low 51

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. High 55 Low 29

Wednesday: Much colder. Partly to mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 17