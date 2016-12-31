Hundreds of people ring in 2017 at Austin Landing’s New Year’s Eve party

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Austin Landing’s 2nd annual New Year’s Eve celebration drew big crowds Saturday night. Officials were expected an estimated 2,000 people.

“Our ticket sales have skyrocketed,” Austin Landing Marketing Manager Kayla Long said. “We are over 600 now. We’re expecting to have 1000 by the time the doors open and we plan on having another 1000 at the door so we can definitely handle it. We’re gonna have food we’re gonna have drinks.”

Tents were filled with crowds Saturday night at Austin Landing as people came together to ring in 2017. The annual New Year’s Eve event was just a celebration, but also a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Girls.

“We provide meals,” Pink Ribbon Girls CEO Heather Salazar said. “House cleanings and rides to treatment for women and their families battling breast and women’s reproductive cancers.”

In 2016, Pink Ribbon Girls provided more than 60,000 meals to families in the the Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati areas. Along with 2,000 rides to treatment, 900 house cleanings.

Saturday’s fundraiser is one of their biggest of the year and takes dozens volunteers to help put together.

“It takes a lot of people and also Austin Landing getting this set-up,” Salazar said. “And then we have about 100 volunteers throughout the night to help keep this running.”

One of those volunteers is Heather Pulaski–who didn’t think twice about volunteering her time this New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a great party for one so to be able to be here and share in the excitement to welcome in 2017,” Pulaski said. “It’s such a great organization with pink ribbon girls and what they do for the women of our community to support them as they’re battling cancer that I just wanted to give the support to them to help them kick off a great event.”

And in less it in two hours this ball will drop from the 60 foot crane behind. Followed by a balloon and a toast at midnight. 100 percents of the proceeds collected tonight from tickets will be given to the Pink Ribbon Girls.

And just to give you an idea about how much money could be collected today last year this event alone brought in more than $30,000.