Preble County, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after shooting himself in the lobby of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say dispatch and jail staff heard a loud ‘pop’ come from the lobby area just before 8:00 P.M. Friday night.

Employees found an elderly man seated in the lobby with a self inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.