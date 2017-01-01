2017 starts with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Happy 2017! The weather will be quiet for the first day of the new year. Peak wind gust on Saturday was 43 mph at Dayton International airport. Today winds will be lighter out of the east.. A weak area of high pressure is moving quickly through the Ohio Valley today. Tonight another system will bring in much warmer temperatures and also chances of rain as we start out the first week of the new year. The warm temperatures and rain will continue on and off through Tuesday. Then more arctic air will surge into the Miami Valley to end the week.

Today: AM sunshine, some afternoon clouds. High near 45

Tonight: A few rain showers developing. Mild. Low 40

Monday: Unseasonably warm. Scattered rain showers mainly early, otherwise mostly cloudy High 56 Low 51

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. High 55 Low 29

Wednesday: Much colder. Partly to mostly cloudy. High 30 Low 17