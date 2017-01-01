Dayton woman shot, killed in vehicle

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have suspects in custody after a Dayton woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, as part of a multi-crime-scene shooting and crash investigation, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Police identified the deceased as Teresa Shields, of Dayton.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Roosevelt Blvd. and Wicoff St. at 2:29 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired. Responding officers didn’t find anything and cleared the scene. At 2:31 a.m., police received a phone call from Atrium Medical Center stating two people had entered the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim, identified as Stevie Waldon, also of Dayton, was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and underwent surgery at Atrium. His condition hasn’t been released.

Police learned that Walton and Shields were shot while driving near Roosevelt Blvd.

A few minutes earlier, at 2:19 a.m., police responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of 513 Lounge, located at 613 N. Verity Pkwy. When officers arrived, a vehicle was attempting to leave the scene. With guns drawn, officers ordered the driver to stop. The driver ignored the orders and accelerated, driving over the curb, exiting the parking lot and continuing southbound on Clark St. According to police, the driver then ran a stop sign and drove through several more parking lots before crashing into a stone wall at St. John Church, located at 1405 1st Ave. in Middletown.

Officers discovered the driver, whose name has not been released, was shot at least one time. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The front-seat passenger, identified at Mariana-Maria Richlen, of West Chester, was killed in the crash. Investigators say several back-seat passengers were transported to West Chester Hospital.

Police recovered two handguns that were thrown from the car before it crashed.

The Middletown Division of Police said suspects have been arrested, but did not release their identities or what charges they could be facing. Two other cars that were shot outside 513 Lounge, and the car driven by Waldon, have been towed by investigators.

Police are still looking for a white Jeep Cherokee with dark rims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Emergency Operations Center at 513-425-7700.