Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017

Israel Ana Marie was born at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital South. (Chris Sproles/WDTN)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Miami Valley family celebrated the new year with new life. Israel Ana Marie was born at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was a healthy 7 lbs. 7 oz, 20.5 inches long.

Mom Aarion Sorrells and dad Chris invited 2 News to meet their new addition.

“I didn’t know she was going to be making me famous,” Aarion joked. “I was excited. He wanted a New year’s baby and he got it. (laughs)”

This is Aarion’s second child.

“She’s a quiet and content baby,” Aarion said.

Aarion has one resolution for 2017.

“Raising the babies. No more babies for a while. (laughs) Just be a happy mom and raise my babies,” Aarion said.

