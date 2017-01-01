Runners lace up for annual “Pancakes and Resolutions Run”

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100 people laced up Sunday to get a running start on the new year. The annual pancakes and resolutions run was held in Miamisburg. The goal is to encourage families to get together and be active in the community.

New this year is the “Beast” three-race challenge. Athletes who accept the challenge run the one-mile race, 5K and 10K all in one day for a total of 10.3 miles. Those who complete the challenge earn the title of “Beast”.

“It’s a great way to start the year, start the year off right,” said Tom Wilmans, who accepted the “Beast” challenge. “You have to enjoy it. If you’re not having fun, why be out here if it’s torture? Have a good time while you’re doing it.”

According to a news release, the race benefits the Immokalee Soccer School and Academy. It helps underprivileged children by providing after-school activities and homework help.

