49ers head coach Chip Kelly is fired

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A new year begins and a journey ends for San Francisco 49er’s head coach Chip Kelly.

Just hours after General Manager Trent Baalke’s release, it was announced that Kelly was officially fired by the 49ers organization.

“I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally.”

With a 2-14 finish on the 2016 NFL season, Kelly failed to live up the hype surrounding his original hire.

The hire breathed a short-lived burst of life into the football club, after a dismal year with former coach Jim Tomsula at the helm.

The recent coaching carousel has come at a high price for the Red and Gold.

Kelly signed a 4-year deal worth $24 million in January 2016.

On top of finishing his $6 million/year payout, the organization is also still on the hook with Tomsula. They owe him $3.5 million for another two years.

