At least 60 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

Military police enter the Urso Branco State Prison in Porto Velho, capital of Rondonia state, northern Brazil, on Friday, April 23, 2004. Police retook control of a prison after a bloody uprising, and found five more mutilated bodies of inmates Friday, bringing the death toll to 14. During the five-day rebellion, some prisoners ate cats and tossed human body parts from the prison's roof. (AP Photo/Paulo Santos)
Military police enter the Urso Branco State Prison in Porto Velho, capital of Rondonia state, northern Brazil, on Friday, April 23, 2004. Police retook control of a prison after a bloody uprising, and found five more mutilated bodies of inmates Friday, bringing the death toll to 14. During the five-day rebellion, some prisoners ate cats and tossed human body parts from the prison's roof. (AP Photo/Paulo Santos)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian state authorities say at least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas.

State public security secretary Sergio Fontes says it’s the biggest prison massacre in the state’s history. And an unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the riot that extended from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons and authorities in Amazonas believe that’s the reason behind the first riot of 2017.

Fontes says the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organized by members of a local gang against those of another that is based in Sao Paulo.

