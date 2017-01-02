Caught on camera: Florida car salesman attacked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) An 83-year-old Sarasota, Florida man is accused of walloping a car salesman in the head with a golf club and hitting the salesman with his car after learning he only got a $5 Walmart gift card as a scratch-off ticket prize.

Linsey Dean Owens, 83, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim, a car salesman named Christian, said that Owens showed up with a scratch-off ticket and was angry the promotion was for a $5 Walmart gift card. He was expecting a better prize.

“I heard him yelling and screaming profanities about the five dollar Walmart gift card that he won. So He was pretty upset over that. I guess he drove about eight miles to get there and thought he should’ve been entitled to something more than that,” said Christian.

Deputies say Owens got into his car and started to leave and sped up and swerved at the victim causing the mirror of Owens’ car to hit him in the left forearm.

