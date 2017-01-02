Dashcam video shows man launching himself onto police cruiser

WBAY Published:
launches

MENASHA, WI (WBAY) – A Wisconsin man was arrested at the stroke of midnight leading into the new year after police say he was drunk when he launched himself at a patrol car with two officers inside.

The incident happened in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha, Wisconsin.

The patrol car, at the time, was parked in the roadway. Police say the man charged at the patrol car causing significant damage to the windshield. Video on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page shows the entire incident.

Two officers were hurt while trying to take the suspect into custody. One of the officers was taken to the hospital but later released.

Menasha police say the man who charged at the patrol car was also taken to the hospital but eventually booked into the Winnebago County Jail on several charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s