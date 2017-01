VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (WPXI) – A building in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania was torn down Sunday after it collapsed Saturday, about an hour before a scheduled party.

The Primo Event Hall on Franklin Avenue came crumbling down around 5 p.m. Saturday.

About 100 people were expected to gather Saturday night at the venue for Lisa Chin’s husband’s surprise 40th birthday party. Chin left about 4 p.m. after setting up for the celebration.

“I’m glad everyone was out of there,” she said. “We all feel lucky.”