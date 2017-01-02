Fire displaces mother, 2 children

A mother and her two children are staying with family Monday night, after a fire heavily damaged their home. (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor).
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her two children are staying with family Monday night, after a fire heavily damaged their home.

Germantown Fire and EMS crews were called to the 100 block of South Walnut St. before 3 p.m. Monday. They tell 2 NEWS fire was coming from two sides and two stories of the home when they arrived.

Everyone was able to get out safely, according to Dan Alldred, chief of Germantown Fire and EMS.

“Make sure you have working smoke detectors,” Alldred said. “Working smoke detectors save lives. They were alerted today by a working smoke detector. They were able to evacuate the home quickly and safely without anybody getting hurt, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The fire chief said the fire started in the kitchen. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

