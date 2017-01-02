Indiana man dies at Ohio hospital after ATV roll-over crash

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle rolled and landed on top of him in southeastern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 46-year-old Daniel Woolwine of Guilford was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Harrison, Ohio. The accident happened in West Harrison, Indiana, which is in Dearborn County on the state line with Ohio.

Authorities say Woolwine was checking targets and target practicing when he traversed an embankment in the ATV. Investigators say the ATV rolled, ejected Woolwine and then landed on him. Authorities say two witnesses found him trapped and called emergency responders when they couldn’t free him.

An autopsy is scheduled later this week. Authorities don’t suspect speed, alcohol or other substances were factors in the accident.

