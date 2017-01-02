Last 2 passengers on missing plane identified

Published:
Aircraft search for a missing plane on Lake Erie/NBC
Aircraft search for a missing plane on Lake Erie/NBC

CLEVELAND (AP) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison says one of its freshmen was among the six people aboard a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland last week.

The university says 19-year-old Megan Casey, of Powell, Ohio, had been attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father, Brian, and four neighbors. The university says the six were returning to Columbus when the plane vanished late Thursday shortly after takeoff.

So far there has been no sign of the plane or its occupants, though there have been multiple reports of debris washing ashore near the airport where the plane took off. Police say they have confirmed that a bag recovered Sunday was from the aircraft.

The university says Megan Casey was in a sorority and was pursuing a career in nursing.

