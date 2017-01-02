Mom’s death streams on Facebook Live

CAMDEN, Ark. (KARK/NBC News) – A young Arkansas mother’s final moments were streamed on Facebook Live as friends watch helplessly from afar.

25-year-old Keiana Herndon went live Wednesday from a friend’s home, where she was staying with her young son.

The video starts out with Keiana singing. You see and hear her respond to viewers and even put the spotlight on her son.

A few minutes later, Keiana falls and the phone drops out of her hands.

Her uncle, Jeffrey Herndon, said he could hear his niece struggle to breath and her son scream in the background.

“It was real hard,” he said.

All the while, the number of eyes on her grew.

A friend showed up nearly 30 minutes after Keiana hit the floor.

Keiana’s father wishes someone watching would have acted sooner.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath and nobody did anything,” said Richard. “So, I want to take my hat off to everybody that actual did something.”

