CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire and medic crews are at the scene of a fire at General Dynamics Monday.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. at 200 S. Pioneer Blvd. on a report of smoke showing.

The Clearcreek Fire Chief tells 2 NEWS that they believe the fire may have started in the heater or filter in the building. When the fire started, there were reportedly 15 people inside.

