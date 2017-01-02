New Year’s celebration takes a turn in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs police arrest a man during its annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop celebration.

29-year-old David Carlson is now in Greene County jail.

Authorities say he appeared to be intoxicated when he wouldn’t let an officer get out of their cruiser.

According to the Police chief, David Hale, Carlson was told several times to back away, but kept pushing the officer’s door shut.

The officer eventually did get out and was armed with a taser. Carlson is accused of taking it and running away.

The taser has yet to be found.

That incident wasn’t the only disturbance. Several spectators report the officers were the ones causing the ruckus.

David Roche was there that night.

“Three police cars in there full sirens, take down lights, flashing bars going. I mean you’re creating pandemonium,” Roche said.

In a news release on Monday, the village’s police chief wrote the officers were there to, “provide for the safety of all the spectators.”

Some revelers were caught on camera heckling police.

“Is it a coincidence that you’re on a power trip and you’re a short, bald man?,” is what video captured one man saying to an officer.

After learning what happened, village councilmember, Brian Housh took to Facebook. He posted that he plans to “support more direct solutions to the problems highlighted by this situation.” at Tuesday night’s meeting.