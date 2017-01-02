Search for missing plane continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) – Search efforts for a missing plane last seen departing Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night continued Monday.

The search is in 35 to 45-foot water across a grid that stretches about 2 1/2 miles east to west across the shoreline and two miles north of the shore.

On Sunday, police confirmed a bag from the plane washed ashore in Bratenahl. The city says it has received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport. Some of that debris has been collected but not verified as being from the missing Cessna 525 Citation plane.

John Fleming, his wife, their two sons and two neighbors were on board the plane after visiting Cleveland to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game Thursday. Their destination was The Ohio State University in Columbus. Fleming, a Dublin, Ohio resident, is the CEO to Superior Beverage Group.