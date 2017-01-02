Turkey detains 8 over deadly nightclub attack

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says that the eight have been taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and they are being questioned at Istanbul’s main police headquarters.

The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn’t among the eight.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry says it is looking into media reports that the gunman in the New Year’s Eve night club attack in Istanbul could be from the Central Asian country.

“We have ordered the consul in Istanbul the check this report that has appeared in the press,” ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeyeva was quoted as saying Monday by the Interfax news agency. “According to preliminary information, this information is doubtful but we are checking all the same.”

The Hurriyet and Karar newspapers on Monday cited unnamed security officials saying that authorities have determined that the gunman who killed 39 people comes from a Central Asian nation and is believed to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.