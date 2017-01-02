Two injured following stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are recovering in the hospital following a stabbing in a Dayton home.

It happened in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue just after 3 a.m. Monday.

A man and woman were loaded into the back of a medic unit. Both appeared to be suffering from injuries to their hands.

Both were alert and conscious. Police say they are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating; however, the victims aren’t cooperating in that investigation.

Police say the victims won’t give suspect information to fill them in on who might have done this.

Right now — there’s no word on if the incident was a domestic dispute, or if suspects could still be on the loose.

We’ll keep talking to police throughout the morning. As soon as we have more, we’ll let you know.