Two injured following stabbing in Dayton

By Published:
img_9868

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are recovering in the hospital following a stabbing in a Dayton home. 

It happened in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue just after 3 a.m. Monday.

A man and woman were loaded into the back of a medic unit. Both appeared to be suffering from injuries to their hands. 

Both were alert and conscious. Police say they are suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 

Dayton Police are investigating; however, the victims aren’t cooperating in that investigation.

Police say the victims won’t give suspect information to fill them in on who might have done this.

Right now — there’s no word on if the incident was a domestic dispute, or if suspects could still be on the loose. 

We’ll keep talking to police throughout the morning. As soon as we have more, we’ll let you know.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s