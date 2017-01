DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman found dead in a Dayton alley is identified Monday afternoon.

Natalie Jones, 26, of Dayton was found around 2 p.m. in between Fountain and Delaware Avenues.

Her cause of death has not yet been released and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine whether it’s a homicide or not.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story with more information as we get it.