4 people killed in Alabama tornadoes

Emergency crews gather at the scene after a storm ripped through a mobile home killing several people in Rehobeth, Ala., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Jay Hare/Dothan Eagle via AP)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.

Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.

