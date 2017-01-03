Arrest made in West Alexandria burglary

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 20-year-old Zachary A. Lainhart of West Alexandria during an attempted burglary over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Stotler Road.

A caller into the sheriff’s office stated that her husband was chasing the suspect at the time of the call.

When deputies responded there was a short foot pursuit and Lainhart was arrested.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Eaton Police Division’s K-9 Unit and the West Alexandria Police Department.

The investigation determined that Lainhart had forcibly entered a residence and was in the process of removing items when a family member of the home owner arrived.

During a search incident to arrest, deputies located drug paraphernalia and plastic baggies that contained a very small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

He is being preliminary charged for:

  • Burglary, a 2nd degree felony
  • Theft, a 5th degree felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor.

