Bengals DB Pacman Jones arrested in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early on Tuesday morning.

Court records show Jones was booked into the Hamilton County Jail at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Cincinnati Police arrested Jones on Monday night.

Jones is facing multiple charges, including misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges. Jones is facing one felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a nurse at the jail, according to FOX 19 in Cincinnati.

He is due in a Hamilton County court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jones has faced legal problems in the past. he was accused of assault in 2013, but found not guilty.

In 2011, Jones was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to the disorderly charge and received probation. The resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

In 2015, he was asked to leave a casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He did not face charges in that incident.

In 2007, Jones was accused of starting a fight a Las Vegas strip club that ended with two people being shot. The victims successfully sued Jones for $12.5 million for his alleged role in the fight and that led to the shooting.

