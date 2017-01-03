Biggest Dayton construction projects planned for 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a new year comes a new round of construction projects for the City of Dayton.

While major projects wrapped up like the downtown Main St. upgrade and the I-75 modernization project; 2016 was a successful year.

Now, the City of Dayton hopes to say the same for 2017. The Helena Street bridge and the Webster Street bridge are both expected to be complete this year. Both bridges are between 75 to 100 years old.

Deputy Director of Public Works, Steve Fink says the Webster bridge project is ahead of schedule and will be complete sometime in September after being closed since January of 2016. In total it cost $10.1 million.

The Helena Bridge closed in October of 2016, Finke says it’s too early to release an exact complete date, but expects it to be finished by the end of the year. In total it’s estimated to cost around $6 million.

The two bridges are the last of 12 the city has upgraded since 2004.

Finke says both bridges will feature bicycle access.

“On the south-end of downtown we have been trying to create more of a pedestrian, bicycle roadway type of of road design. So, it’s a different look than a lot of the normal,” said Finke.

Finke says the city also will upgrade Wyoming St. near Miami Valley Hospital and Wayne Ave. near the Wilmington Place Retirement Community in the Spring.

Montgomery County has plans to upgrade the Keowee St. bridge in 2018 and The Third St. bridge in 2020.