Body found in search for missing Colo. boy

(KUSA) Police say the body of a child has been found in a pond during a search for a 6-year-old Aurora, Colorado boy who has been missing since Saturday.

The South Metro Fire dive team began searching the small pond in Olympic Park Tuesday morning. At the time, they said the search was a precautionary measure and they did not have evidence that David Puckett, 6, was there.

Police Chief Nick Metz told reporters early Tuesday afternoon that a body had been found and the Puckett family has been notified, although a positive identity has not yet been confirmed.

