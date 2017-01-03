Buckeyes hire former San Francisco 49ers QB coach to same position

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University announced Ryan Day will be joining the Buckeyes as quarterbacks coach.

According to a release from the university, Day was the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers under former coach Chip Kelly.

Day comes to Ohio State with 15 seasons of coaching experience, including two years in the NFL and 10 seasons as a Division I assistant coach. He coached receivers for a year under Al Golden at Temple (2006) and for five seasons at Boston College (2007-11).

Day has three years of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach experience working under Steve Addazio; in 2012 at Temple University and in 2013 and 2014 at Boston College. He started his coaching career in 2002 as tight ends coach at the University of New Hampshire.

Day has experience working with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer; in 2005 he was a graduate assistant coach during Meyer’s first season with the Florida Gators, according to the release.