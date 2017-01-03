Centerville tax levy will fund road improvement projects, police upgrades

For the first time in decades, Centerville workers will see a little less money in their paychecks after voters approved a tax levy in November.

The City of Centerville has not had an earned income tax increase in 35 years. Now that voters approved Issue 3, the tax increase will generate an additional $2.2 million to the city’s budget each year. Centerville City Manager Greg Horn said they plan on spending that money on a few infrastructure projects.

“We’ve gotten behind quite frankly the last few years with our street resurfacing program, so we’ve got a lot of paving to do,” Horn said. He goes on to say, “Not know if the levy would pass or not, we’re extremely fortunate that it did pass, we’re having now to try and catch up with some of our programs for resurfacing, get our streets prepared. Get our bids out and so you’ll really start seeing a lot of construction activity in the summer time.”

The city plans to use $1.3 million [in the first year] to resurface some of the city’s main streets, hiker-bike paths, sidewalks and drainage system. A portion of that earned income taxpayer money will also pay for police equipment upgrades, including a new 911 system.

“Our city council takes this very seriously and our goal is to make sure the money is used wisely and last for many many years,” Horn said.