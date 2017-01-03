Children’s toy reviewer says she received package of weed instead of toys

WTEN/WCMH Published:
weed-package

VALATIE, NY (WTEN/WCMH) — Imagine expecting a package for work and instead, receiving something that could land you in hot water.

Pamela Marks is a children’s toy and clothing reviewer in Valatie, New York. She was expecting a package from a California toy company late last week, but what she got instead was definitely not for children.

Police told NBC4’s sister station WTEN that when Marks opened the package, she found seven pounds of marijuana inside.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seized the marijuana. How and why the marijuana was shipped to Marks remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s