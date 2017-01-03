Council members vote to ban medical marijuana operations in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – In a unanimous vote, Tipp City council members say no to medical marijuana.

Ultimately deciding it’s best to wait until clearer direction is given from the state of Ohio.

The ordinance passed prohibits any Tipp City property to be used as a cultivating, processing or selling site for medical marijuana.

Council member John Kessler said Tuesday night that he thinks it’s the state’s responsibility to set the guidelines for cities to follow and until that happens this ordinance will give elected officials more time to find out what its citizens think about it.

“Until the state can decide what they want to do with all of this, I don’t think we need to have it in here at all,” Kessler said and fellow council members agree.

“I think in which the way the legislature chose to address this by not putting it in statute and letting it play out in a rules making process has left cities and municipalities a bit vulnerable,” said council member Carrie Arblaster.

Currently, rules and regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries, processing plants are still in the works by state officials and they have until September of 2017 to have them set.

State law requires at least 500 feet to be between any marijuana business and a playground, school or church.

It also gives local governments like Tipp City the right to ban the operations completely.

“It’s certainly not meant to be a slight or barrier to people who are seeking treatment or are in need of pain relief. That’s not what we’re trying to deal with here. We’re just trying to make sure that it plays out properly within our community and within our region,” Arblaster said.

While one city in Miami County wants nothing to do with the medical marijuana industry at the moment, another is considering it.

A recent proposal given to Troy city council would allow a total of three dispensaries.