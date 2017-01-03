Crews battle three-alarm fire at west Columbus thrift store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crews battled a large fire on the city’s west side late Monday night.

Columbus firefighters were called just before 10:30 p.m.Monday, to the scene of 5640 West Broad Street, home of the Volunteers of America Thrift Store, on a report of a fire.

The fire was updated to a three-alarm fire as crews had the property surrounded. The store itself was not on fire, but the storage buildings that house donated goods, like clothes and refrigerators, were.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the crews were had some water issues on scene. Private fire hydrants on the property all use one water main, so they had to pull power from each other when multiple are used. So, the crews had to resort to getting water from Broad Street hydrants.

He said the steel building had been exposed to a lot of heat, leading them to worry about a possible collapse in the largest building.

The fog also caused an issue for crews on scene.

The fire is under investigation, but no cause is known at this time. No injuries were reported.