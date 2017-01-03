Criminal investigation into deadly Brookville shooting completed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The criminal investigation into the deadly Brookvillle police-involved shooting has been completed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Phil Plummer tells 2 NEWS.

A breakdown of that evening on Nov. 2 can be found here.

READ MORE: Officers involved in Brookville shooting identified

Officer Henry Edds, 58 and officer Frank Graci, 45, were under investigation for possible criminal misconduct following the deadly shooting. The decision for potential charges will now go to the Montgomery County Grand Jury — which could be decided as early as next week

READ MORE: Bond set for Brookville shooting suspect, timeline of events

The entire ordeal left 31-year-old Ashley Sides dead and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Conrad Davis in jail on charges related to felonious assault.

The investigation also looked at the couple’s involvement in the incident. Davis has not been charged with her death.