Criminal investigation into deadly Brookville shooting completed

Man arrested in Clay Township in connection with shooting of Brookville Police officer on Monday night.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The criminal investigation into the deadly Brookvillle police-involved shooting has been completed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Phil Plummer tells 2 NEWS.

Officer Henry Edds, 58 and officer Frank Graci, 45, were under investigation for possible criminal misconduct following the deadly shooting. The decision for potential charges will now go to the Montgomery County Grand Jury — which could be decided as early as next week

The entire ordeal left 31-year-old Ashley Sides dead and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Conrad Davis in jail on charges related to felonious assault.

The investigation also looked at the couple’s involvement in the incident. Davis has not been charged with her death.

 

