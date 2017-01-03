Details emerge in 2-year-old’s accidental overdose death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Details of a child’s overdose death have come to light Tuesday.

Two-year-old Lee L. Hayes died of a lethal overdose of Fentanyl, a narcotic that can treat severe pain. In recent months, law enforcement has reported a spike of fentanyl mixed with heroin-related overdose deaths, however, the death report does not indicate the circumstances of the child’s death.

The death report did note that Hayes was otherwise a healthy child.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.