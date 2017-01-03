DPS rolls out new app for parents to view real-time location of buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools has released an app that allows families view real-time GPS on their children’s school bus location as well as push notifications or email alerts when the bus is near.

The app is called ‘Here Comes the Bus‘ and is free to Android and Apple smartphones and was to be released in early October.

According to Dayton Public School parents will need to contact their child’s school to get their student ID as well as their district number  which will be provided in a letter that has been mailed to all eligible Dayton Public School families.

School officials believe use of the app also will reduce the number of calls to Dayton Public School Transportation. .

According to Dayton Public School the app will give families the peace of knowing when their child’s bus will arrive at their stop, making morning and afternoon planning easier and cutting down on time spent waiting at the stop in inclement weather.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.relianceco.cma.daytonps&hl=en
Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dayton-public-schools/id1143389548?mt=8

