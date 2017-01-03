Flyers soar past Bonnies 90-74

OLEAN, N.Y. (WDTN) – Five Dayton players scored in double figures as the Flyers won on the road 90-74 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.

Kyle Davis paced UD with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kendall Pollard scored 21 points and Ryan Mikesell tallied 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Xeyrius Williams chipped in off the bench with 14 points and Scoochie Smith added 17.

Dayton has now won nine of its last 10 and improved to 11-3 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

The Flyers led 35-31 at halftime after a scoring hot shooting performance from beyond the arc. UD went 7 of 12 (58 percent) from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

Dayton came out flying in the second half hitting 15 of its first 19 shots and pushed the lead to 61-48 with 13:01 to play.

Pollard received his fourth foul of the half with 10 minutes remaining, but Smith hit back-to-back three-pointers to push the Flyer advantage to 72-58 two minutes later.

Kyle Davis then hit a layup with 3:23 to go to push the Flyer advantage to 82-67.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton sank 14 shots from beyond the arc, one away from tying the school record.

UD has won 31 straight games when scoring 80-plus points.

Dayton made 18 of 26 field goals in the second half.

Kyle Davis, Scoochie Smith and Darrell Davis combined to hold one of the league’s best players, Jaylen Adams, to 7-of-17 shooting. He scored 23 points.

The Flyers have also won 10 of their last 14 conference road contests.

The Flyers have won 17 of their last 19 when Kyle Davis scores in double figures.

Dayton is also 10-0 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.

UP NEXT

The Flyers return home to face a Top 50 RPI team, the Rhode Island Rams, on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.