Flyers soar past Bonnies 90-74

OLEAN, N.Y. (WDTN) – Five Dayton players scored in double figures as the Flyers won on the road 90-74 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.
Kyle Davis paced UD with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kendall Pollard scored 21 points and Ryan Mikesell tallied 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting.
Xeyrius Williams chipped in off the bench with 14 points and Scoochie Smith added 17.
Dayton has now won nine of its last 10 and improved to 11-3 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10.
GAME BREAKDOWN
- The Flyers led 35-31 at halftime after a scoring hot shooting performance from beyond the arc. UD went 7 of 12 (58 percent) from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes.
- Dayton came out flying in the second half hitting 15 of its first 19 shots and pushed the lead to 61-48 with 13:01 to play.
- Pollard received his fourth foul of the half with 10 minutes remaining, but Smith hit back-to-back three-pointers to push the Flyer advantage to 72-58 two minutes later.
- Kyle Davis then hit a layup with 3:23 to go to push the Flyer advantage to 82-67.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Dayton sank 14 shots from beyond the arc, one away from tying the school record.
- UD has won 31 straight games when scoring 80-plus points.
- Dayton made 18 of 26 field goals in the second half.
- Kyle Davis, Scoochie Smith and Darrell Davis combined to hold one of the league’s best players, Jaylen Adams, to 7-of-17 shooting. He scored 23 points.
- The Flyers have also won 10 of their last 14 conference road contests.
- The Flyers have won 17 of their last 19 when Kyle Davis scores in double figures.
- Dayton is also 10-0 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.
UP NEXT
- The Flyers return home to face a Top 50 RPI team, the Rhode Island Rams, on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.