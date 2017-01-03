Huber Heights gym memberships triple following New Year’s Day

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re just 3 days into 2017, and local gyms are already seeing a major boost in membership.

Planet Fitness in Huber Heights just opened it’s doors in December and already it’s membership has more than tripled.

General Manager Michael McKenna and his staff had some what of a slow start when they opened in mid-December, but steadily things picked up. Just in the last few days, business has really been booming. On Monday, membership for the club tripled and so did usage. They’re now topping more than 1,700 memberships.

“We just did within the last few days probably 300 or 400 memberships,” McKenna said. “We started our pre-sale in the middle of October so we did about a month and a half of pre-sale memberships before we opened in December.”

Their gym membership is a month-to-month agreement, so you’re able to cancel at anytime. The latest study shows about a third of all Americans make some sort of fitness-related resolution. As for the amount of people that follow through with it, it’s hard to say.