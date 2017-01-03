Man accused in murder that stemmed from fight held on $1 million bond

By Published:
joshua-verdell-perp

DAYTON, Ohio WDTN) – A man accused of killing another man inside a car is arraigned Tuesday.

Joshua Verdell is accused of killing Stephan Shyne, 27. He formally pled not guilty in court.

On Dec. 20, Verdell and the victim, 27‐year‐old Stephan J. Shyne, of Dayton, were inside a car on Westdale Court in Dayton.

READ MORE: Man indicted on charges of murder that stemmed from a fight, police say

The defendant fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, killing him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

READ MORE: Victim shot in a Dayton car early Tuesday is identified

Verdell is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s