Man accused in murder that stemmed from fight held on $1 million bond

DAYTON, Ohio WDTN) – A man accused of killing another man inside a car is arraigned Tuesday.

Joshua Verdell is accused of killing Stephan Shyne, 27. He formally pled not guilty in court.

On Dec. 20, Verdell and the victim, 27‐year‐old Stephan J. Shyne, of Dayton, were inside a car on Westdale Court in Dayton.

The defendant fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, killing him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Verdell is currently being held on a $1 million bond.