Megyn Kelly joins NBC News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016 file photo, moderator Megyn Kelly talks during a Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Anticipating another appearance on a debate stage with Donald Trump, Kelly says their public feud hasn't affected her preparation and she doesn't expect a renewal of hostilities with the Republican presidential front runner. She is moderating a debate with colleagues Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, Thursday, March 3, at Detroit's Fox Theater from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, will join NBC News, announced by Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group on Tuesday.

Kelly will become the anchor of a new one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months, according to a statement to NBC affiliates.

During the 2016, 2014 and 2012 presidential elections and midterm elections, Kelly served as co-anchor of FNC’s America’s Election HQ. She has moderated multiple presidential primary debates, including most notably the first Republican primary debate in August 2015.

