Megyn Kelly joins NBC News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, will join NBC News, announced by Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group on Tuesday.

Kelly will become the anchor of a new one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months, according to a statement to NBC affiliates.

During the 2016, 2014 and 2012 presidential elections and midterm elections, Kelly served as co-anchor of FNC’s America’s Election HQ. She has moderated multiple presidential primary debates, including most notably the first Republican primary debate in August 2015.

