Middletown police to offer 11 a.m. update on two Sunday deaths

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — Middletown police said they will air a live video broadcast on Facebook Tuesday to address two violent deaths early Sunday.

Two were killed and several were wounded after shootings and a police chase.

The broadcast is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the police department’s Facebook page.

Police responded at 2:19 a.m. Sunday to reports of multiple shots fired outside of the 513 Lounge at 613 N. Verity Parkway.

Upon arrival, they saw a vehicle attempting to leave the scene. Officers ordered the occupants to stop their vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver took off, police said, and crashed into a church a few blocks away. The driver had gunshot wounds and the passenger, Mariana-Maria Richlen of West Chester, was killed.

About 10 minutes later, Teresa Shields and another man, both of Dayton, Ohio, arrived at the Atrium Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Shields died from her injuries.

Authorities are still trying to determine whether there is a connection between the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 513-425-7700.

