New year sees gas prices lower in Ohio, up nationally

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio gas prices begin the new year lower than they were a week ago, though the national average went the opposite direction.

A gallon of regular gas in Ohio averaged $2.32 in Tuesday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s down 6 cents from a week ago.

Ohio’s average was a few pennies below the national average of $2.35 on Tuesday. That’s up 6 cents from a week ago.

Those prices are notably higher than at this time last year, when Ohio drivers were paying about $1.90 per gallon and the national average was $1.99.

AAA says gas prices have been rising in recent weeks largely in reaction to an OPEC agreement to cut production beginning in January.

