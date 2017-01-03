Police investigate shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1400 block of Woodward Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and has since been taken by CareFlight to another hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police say they aren’t ready to release suspect information at this time.

