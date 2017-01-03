RTA builds fence in preparation of possible strike

By Published: Updated:
Temporary fencing is erected outside of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in preparation for a possible strike (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
Temporary fencing is erected outside of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in preparation for a possible strike (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has built a fence around its perimeter in preparation for a possible strike next week.

The strike has been announced by bus drivers and mechanics of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385.

READ MORE: RTA: ‘We are truly disappointed by the union’s decision to strike’

The temporary fencing is more of a precautionary measure, the RTA said in a statement, as it does not “anticipate or security issues before or during a potential strike.”

READ MORE: RTA says no to binding arbitration

The union announced its intent to strike at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 9.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s