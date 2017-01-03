RTA builds fence in preparation of possible strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has built a fence around its perimeter in preparation for a possible strike next week.

The strike has been announced by bus drivers and mechanics of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385.

The temporary fencing is more of a precautionary measure, the RTA said in a statement, as it does not “anticipate or security issues before or during a potential strike.”

The union announced its intent to strike at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 9.